Europe’s left and right are united in their support for Ukraine… but it might not last: Survey

Europeans across the political spectrum are more strongly united in their support for Ukraine, but the unity could be “blown apart” by inflation, the politics of migration, and changes in America’s position on the war, according to a survey from the European Council of Foreign Relations (ECFR) released Wednesday.

ECFR gathered public opinion data from 10 countries across the continent, including Britain, Spain, France, and Italy, which revealed the “surprising unity and determination” to support Kyiv in the war.

But as economic pressures in the continent loom and the migration crisis worsens, foreign policy experts say that this European consensus could be “torn apart” in the months to come.

Here are some key takeaways from the report: