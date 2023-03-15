Here's what's going on with the banking chaos today

The sudden collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, the second-biggest bank failure in U.S. history, raised concerns about the strength of the banking system, despite assurances from the government.

The White House rushed to preserve deposits at Silicon Valley Bank, temporarily calming customers and other banks. Start-up founders were also given full access to their accounts, meaning they could pay some employees.

But things got worse Wednesday when Credit Suisse released its annual report after a week-long delay, admitting to investors that there was "material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting" in 2021 and 2022.