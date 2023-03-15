An African unicorn backed by SVB, FTX, and Bezos said to explore sale

Days after disclosing the extent of its exposure as a customer and portfolio company of Silicon Valley Bank, pan-African fintech startup Chipper Cash is said to be considering a sale.

Citing unnamed sources, Bloomberg reported that a final decision has not been made and that the startup may seek new investors instead. Chipper Cash, in response, said it had “never sought to be acquired” but that it regularly receives proposals for mergers and acquisitions.

Chipper did not immediately respond to a request for comment.