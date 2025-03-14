Why Democrats aren’t worried about their three retiring senators

Three Democratic senators are retiring in blue-leaning swing states ahead of the 2026 midterms. And the party doesn’t sound too worried about it.

Even as Republicans promise to make New Hampshire, Minnesota and Michigan into battles next year, Senate Democrats said this week that retiring incumbents in those states would give them good opportunities to elect younger and more diverse candidates.

“How can I be someone who just replaced my senior senator and not think that it’s a good idea?” said Michigan Sen. Elissa Slotkin, who replaced ex-Sen. Debbie Stabenow this year. She’s working to ensure Democrats hold her fellow Michigander Gary Peters’ seat after he exits next year.

“Only in the US Senate could it be radical to retire at 66 years old, right?” Slotkin quipped of Peters.

It’s an apt moment to consider new recruits for the caucus run by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, 74, who’s feeling an onslaught of grassroots frustration over his decision to not pick a government funding fight with President Donald Trump.

Schumer will have to defend the seats being vacated by Peters, Sen. Tina Smith in Minnesota and Sen. Jeanne Shaheen in New Hampshire — at 78, the oldest of the three Democrats who’ve opted to retire.

The three-term Shaheen told Semafor she was cognizant of “not wanting to be here if I were in a position that I could no longer do a good job for New Hampshire and do a good job for the country.” Republicans may have tried to make her age an issue if she ran again, though former Senate campaigns chief Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., said she would have had a “very strong” chance of winning again.

A poll conducted last month for the conservative news site NHJournal found 60% of likely voters, including 49% of Democrats, were concerned about Shaheen’s age if she sought a new term. The same poll put former GOP Gov. Chris Sununu ahead of Shaheen in a potential match-up; one day before her announcement, Sununu told the Washington Times that he might run for the seat, because “she is very vulnerable and very beatable.”

Former Sen. Scott Brown, who lost to Shaheen in 2014, also met with Senate Republicans this week.

Democrats now see Rep. Chris Pappas, 44, as the likeliest candidate to replace Shaheen; he’d also defuse the age issue in the race. In Michigan and Minnesota, leading candidates include two younger women: state Sen. Mallory McMorrow in the former and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan in the latter.

“You look at some of the candidates in these different states that are considering it, [and] that’s a lot of exciting young energy that I think can really help the Democratic Party,” said New Jersey Sen. Andy Kim, 42, who challenged disgraced former Sen. Bob Menendez last year after he was indicted on bribery charges.

“The Democratic caucus on the House side, it’s older than the Republican side,” Kim added. “I think it’s the same on the Senate side as well.”

The party’s retirements are unlikely to stop with the three senators who have already announced. Illinois Democrats also expect Sen. Dick Durbin, 80, to leave at the end of this term, though he has not announced his plans. Former GOP Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., 83, is also retiring after next year.