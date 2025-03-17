Uncommon bonds: Stablecoin regulation

The industry-backed legislation is far from universally supported among Democrats. During a marathon business meeting on Thursday, Senate Democrats on the Banking panel put forward numerous amendments to the bill that they said were designed to add more consumer protections, illicit finance protections, and guardrails on big tech.

Leading the charge was the committee’s top Democrat, Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts, who warned that stablecoins could be used to facilitate terrorism financing, money laundering, and drug trafficking.

“I’m prepared to work with Democrats and Republicans on a bill that would improve consumer protection; strengthen illicit finance safeguards; and protect financial stability in this segment of the crypto market,” Warren told Semafor ahead of the markup. “The bill we’re starting with achieves none of those goals.”

Each Democratic amendment failed, with the votes falling along party lines. Republicans argued that the proposals were either beyond the bill’s scope or that the concerns underlying them had already been addressed in updates to the legislation.

Ultimately, four members of Warren’s party — Sens. Mark Warner, D-Va., Ruben Gallego, D-Ariz., Andy Kim, D-N.J., and Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Del. — voted with Alsobrooks and Republicans to advance the legislation out of the committee.

Others who voted against the bill left open the possibility they could support it when it goes before the full Senate, if it is adjusted to their liking. “I hope this bill improves enough so that I can support it on the floor,” said Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga.

Even if it succeeds in the upper chamber, however, the bill would still need to advance in the House, where Republicans have released their own proposal.