Syrian leaders sign new constitution following decades of dictatorship

Syria’s interim president signed a temporary constitution, a landmark moment following the lightning overthrow of dictator Bashar al-Assad last year.

The new constitution will remain in place for five years — Damascus has said it could take several years for elections to be held — and includes provisions for freedom of expression, women’s rights, and transitional justice, while also retaining a key role for Islamic law enshrined in the previous constitution.

The signing comes with Syria’s new rulers facing hefty challenges, from rebuilding a shattered economy to pressure from Israel, which reportedly wants the country to be kept “weak and decentralized,” with one expert arguing it appears to be pushing for “Syria’s partition.”