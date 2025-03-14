Second-guessed but still in charge: Schumer gets his McConnell moment

As his party demanded a brawl, the Senate minority leader dug in — only to later conclude his members were wading into a fight they couldn’t win.

That description of Mitch McConnell in 2021 also fits Chuck Schumer this week.

There are more potential parallels between their situations. McConnell’s experience four years ago, walking away from a battle over the debt limit as Republicans flirted with economic disaster, was hardly the first time he took heat from the right for advancing policies that were deeply unpopular with his party’s base.

The former GOP leader’s tendency to break from his party’s activists turned conservative senators against him in 2022, and he departed the post last year on his own terms. It’s not yet clear whether Schumer’s support for a divisive Republican spending bill will ignite similar slow-burning contempt from the left, or whether he’ll be able to reassemble goodwill across the party to take on Trump.

But one thing is clear: While Schumer faces protests at his home and office, intensely personal attacks and renewed talk about a primary challenge from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, there’s no groundswell in his caucus to remove him.

“He’s taking the hit for saying, ‘I don’t want to risk the shutdown’ … people respect that Schumer did what he thought was absolutely right. That’s what leaders should do, right?” asked Sen. John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.

Hickenlooper added that the Democratic “base is agitated, and they’ll make it known to all of us, but said that “I don’t see him as in peril in any way. I think he made a tough decision.”

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., said that “the leader that needs pile-on right now is Donald Trump,” not Schumer. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., Schumer’s most vulnerable member, even offered a boost: “I have great confidence in the leader and I think he’s done an outstanding job for the Democratic caucus, and continues to.”

Hickenlooper, Baldwin and Ossoff all are breaking with Schumer’s position.

None of the half-dozen Democratic senators interviewed for this story criticized Schumer directly, though several declined to comment on his leadership. They are, however, second-guessing a strategy for which their party appeared to have no backup plan — betting that House Speaker Mike Johnson couldn’t pass critical legislation on a tight deadline.

Now that House Republicans funded the government, passed a budget and reelected Johnson in short succession with Trump’s help, relying on House dysfunction is no longer a reliable play. This week it resulted in House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries’ members lining up to lambaste the GOP bill, then reiterating their opposition after Schumer announced he would vote to fund the government.

Schumer says he’s fine with taking harsh criticism despite the fact most Democrats don’t want a government shutdown; he sees it as the dark side of being leader as he allows most of his members to vote no and still avoid a shutdown.

Yet Schumer’s fellow New York Democratic leader gave him no support: Jeffries said “next question” on Friday when asked if he had lost confidence in Schumer.

One Democratic senator said on Friday that it was time to regroup and bring the party together ahead of the next time Republicans need its votes for must-pass legislation. That could happen as soon as this summer on the debt ceiling, not to mention the next shutdown impasse.

“Our caucus needs to take a step back and try to think through: How do we better anticipate and come up with these strategies? … We knew that this date was coming,” said Sen. Andy Kim, D-N.J.

“We need our unity, as a caucus already in the minority, and anything further just divides us.”