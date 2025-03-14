China, Iran and Russia hit out at Western sanctions on Tehran

China, Russia and Iran hit out at Western sanctions Friday as they held talks in Beijing over Tehran’s nuclear program and called for multinational negotiations to restart.

Officials from the three nations emphasized “the necessity of terminating all unlawful unilateral sanctions,” The Associated Press reported.

US President Donald Trump has voiced openness to nuclear talks even as he resumes a “maximum pressure” campaign against Tehran, which is fast expanding its uranium reserves.

AD

The once-taboo issue of nuclear armament is increasingly a common subject among global policymakers: This week, Warsaw urged Washington to consider placing nuclear weapons in Poland, while calls are mounting in Tokyo for Japan to develop its own nuclear deterrent, remarks that would previously have ended political careers.