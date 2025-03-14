Nigeria readies $40M startup seed fund backed by Japan

The Nigerian government is set to establish a $40 million fund investing in early-stage technology startups, as Abuja moves to bolster support for entrepreneurs who have long relied on private investors.

Half of the fund will come from the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the Japanese government’s overseas development assistance arm, with the remainder covered by a matching sum from the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA), according to Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi who heads the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

“We are going to sign the final agreement next month,” Abdullahi told Semafor in an interview. “Everything has been agreed.”

The fund is part of Abuja’s commitment to invest in the country’s startup ecosystem under the 2022 Nigeria Startup Act. NSIA, which manages Nigeria’s sovereign wealth fund with assets worth more than $2 billion, will oversee the $40 million fund as required by the startup law, Abdullahi said.