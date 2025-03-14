Gold prices hit a record high amid escalating uncertainty over global trade war

Gold demand rose sharply after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, when the US “basically used its currency as a weapon” to freeze Russia out of the international financial system, prompting other countries to rethink their reliance on dollar-based assets, the Financial Times markets columnist noted: China and India, which have economies ties with Moscow, were among the top five gold buyers in 2024. Russia has also used its gold reserves to facilitate wartime trading relationships with its key allies, a RAND analyst noted. “The incentives for governments to store value in prices beyond the reach of Uncle Sam is growing,” The Economist wrote.