Europe boosts ties with US friends spurned by Trump

Europe is ramping up efforts to strengthen ties with US partners spurned by President Donald Trump.

Brussels unveiled Thursday $5.1 billion in investments in renewable energy and vaccine production in South Africa, the continent’s biggest economy, and said it would open trade talks with Pretoria, which was left scrambling after Washington cut aid over a land redistribution law it said discriminated against white farmers.

And Mark Carney — who takes over as Canada’s Prime Minister Friday — will make his first trip abroad to Britain and France, The Globe and Mail reported: Ottawa has been grappling with US tariffs and threats of further levies.

“A new transatlantic alliance is taking shape in reaction to Trump,” The Washington Post wrote.