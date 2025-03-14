Tesla warns Trump that trade war could harm its business

In an unsigned letter to US trade representative Jamieson Greer, Elon Musk’s Tesla warned that the Trump administration’s trade war could make the electric carmaker a target for retaliatory tariffs and could “inadvertently harm US companies.”

Tesla urged Greer’s office to “consider the downstream impacts of certain proposed actions taken to address unfair trade practices.”

Musk is the de facto head of the advisory Department of Government Efficiency, where he has overseen drastic cuts to the federal workforce that have become a defining feature of President Donald Trump’s first months in office.