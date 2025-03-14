‘BookTok’ powers fiction boom beyond US markets

Fiction sales are surging outside the West, thanks in part to TikTok.

Revenues from fiction increased last year in all but two of 18 non-US markets surveyed, with India leading the way at 30% annual growth , while sales in Mexico and Brazil grew 20% and 16% respectively, according to research by Nielsen BookData and GfK Entertainment.

Romance and sci-fi were particularly popular, driven by book-lovers posting videos on TikTok, a community known as BookTok that has exploded in recent years.

Yet the industry — like many others — has been roiled by US President Donald Trump’s trade war: Canadian and Mexican businesses, whose countries have been hit by American tariffs, are rethinking attendance at US book fairs, Publishers Weekly reported.