‘BookTok’ powers fiction boom beyond US markets

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Mar 14, 2025, 7:33am EDT
A bookstore in Paris
Abdul Saboor/Reuters
The News

Fiction sales are surging outside the West, thanks in part to TikTok.

Revenues from fiction increased last year in all but two of 18 non-US markets surveyed, with India leading the way at 30% annual growth , while sales in Mexico and Brazil grew 20% and 16% respectively, according to research by Nielsen BookData and GfK Entertainment.

Romance and sci-fi were particularly popular, driven by book-lovers posting videos on TikTok, a community known as BookTok that has exploded in recent years.

Yet the industry — like many others — has been roiled by US President Donald Trump’s trade war: Canadian and Mexican businesses, whose countries have been hit by American tariffs, are rethinking attendance at US book fairs, Publishers Weekly reported.

