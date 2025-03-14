Beijing lashes out at sale of Chinese-linked Panama ports to BlackRock

Beijing signaled its anger over the sale of two Chinese-linked ports in Panama to a US asset manager, throwing the deal into doubt.

A forceful commentary in a Beijing-backed newspaper — republished by a Communist Party website — attacked Washington for using “despicable means” to reach the deal, which saw CK Hutchison sell ports on either side of the Panama Canal to BlackRock.

US President Donald Trump had claimed they could be used to restrict US-bound vessels passing through the canal, a vital sea lane which he has vowed to take back. The ports have become a flashpoint in the US and China’s race to expand their foothold in Latin America: China’s trade with the region grew almost thirty-fold between 2000 and 2020.