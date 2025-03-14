Armenia and Azerbaijan agree peace treaty, ending decades-long conflict

Armenia and Azerbaijan struck a peace deal Friday to resolve their decades-long conflict over the Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh region of Azerbaijan that began with the fall of the Soviet Union, according to both countries’ foreign ministries.

European leaders welcomed the announcement, with European Council chief Antonio Costa hailing the finalization of the treaty text as a ”decisive step towards the full normalisation of relations.”

“The EU stands ready to support all further steps toward lasting peace and security in the South Caucasus,” he wrote.

Some issues appear to be outstanding, however: Baku said Yerevan must renounce all territorial claims to Azerbaijan, which would require a revision of its constitution via referendum.