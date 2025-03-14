The tiny chips behind Amazon’s big AI investment

AUSTIN, TX — Amazon’s gamble to take on Nvidia, leading to the e-commerce giant’s biggest investment ever this year, is also a bet for startup Anthropic.

By itself, Amazon’s five nanometer Trainium 2 microprocessor is not as powerful as Nvidia’s latest AI chip, coveted by companies like OpenAI and xAI for its ability to train the next generation of powerful AI models.

But Amazon hopes its homemade silicon, dreamed up by Annapurna Labs, an Israeli chip startup the company acquired in 2015 for $350 million, will be used to build the most powerful computer in the world — dubbed “Project Rainier.”

Amazon’s success or failure is not riding on the raw power of each individual chip, but on a meticulously planned vertical integration in which entire data centers, down to each screw, copper wire and cooling fan, are engineered to squeeze every ounce of compute power from hundreds of thousands of Trainium 2 chips.

“We take vertical integration to an extreme,” said Rami Sinno, director of engineering for Annapurna, during a tour of the chipmaking facility. “This concept of power and power efficiency permeates everything we do.”

If the plan works, it won’t just be a win for Amazon, but also for Anthropic, the AI company behind the Claude AI chatbot. It has become a favorite among professional software developers and “vibe coders,” whose only gripe with the tool is its rate limits that cut users off in order to keep costs under control.

Anthropic is Amazon’s most important customer and has agreed to use Rainier to train the next version of Claude, making it more performant and cost effective, providing more coveted “tokens” for Claude’s users.

Anthropic, boosted by an $8 billion investment from Amazon on its way to a $60 billion valuation, used Google Tensor Processors and Nvidia GPUs to train the previous versions of Claude models.

Two people familiar with the matter told Semafor that the company’s agreement to use Amazon’s custom chips is separate from Amazon’s decision to invest in the company.

However Anthropic came to its decision, it is a win for Amazon; luring a leading foundation model company away from Nvidia is not easy.

Since 2006, Nvidia has been improving and adding functionality to Cuda, a powerful software program that allows AI researchers and other programmers to run nearly any machine-learning algorithm or AI model on Nvidia GPUs.

Because of Cuda’s head start, competing with Nvidia is incredibly difficult.