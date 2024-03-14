Trump reportedly used the CIA for a secret anti-China influence campaign

Former President Donald Trump authorized a covert Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) influence operation on Chinese social media in an attempt to turn public opinion against Beijing, Reuters reported Thursday.

Few details about the 2019 operation are known, including what platforms were used or whether the operation has continued under the Biden administration, but the CIA operation attempted to frame senior Chinese Communist Party Members as corrupt and Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative as wasteful, Reuters reported. CIA operatives also reportedly posted similar messaging in countries where Beijing and Washington are competing for influence.