The problem with buying TikTok

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin said he’s putting together a group of investors to buy TikTok after the House passed a bipartisan bill that would force the app’s Chinese parent company to divest — or risk a full ban in the U.S.

Mnuchin called it a “great business,” saying he expected the bill to be passed by the Senate — where its fate still remains unclear.

However, the Chinese government doesn’t want ByteDance to sell to a U.S. buyer, with the foreign ministry’s spokesperson Wang Webin accusing the U.S. of using “robber’s logic to try every means to snatch from others all the good things that they have.”

“If the pretext of national security can be used to suppress excellent companies from other countries arbitrarily, there is no fairness or justice to speak of,” Wang said Thursday.

Last year, Beijing’s commerce ministry said it would “firmly oppose” a forced sale. Mnuchin has argued: “There’s no way that the Chinese would ever let a U.S. company own something like this in China.”