US students prefer colleges in states that allow abortion and are strict on guns

State laws on guns and abortion access are affecting how current and prospective college students in the U.S. choose their universities, new polling from Gallup and The Lumina Foundation found. Colleges in places with tighter gun regulations and broader abortion access are seen as a bigger draw.

More than 84% of student respondents said they’re more likely to attend schools with tough restrictions on guns. A similar percentage, about 80%, said they’d prefer to attend college in a state with unrestricted access to abortion and other reproductive healthcare.

The surveys found that students across the political spectrum largely adhere to these views. Those who want tough gun restrictions on campus include 71% of Republican respondents, while 63% of Republicans also said they’re more likely to choose a university where abortion access is better.