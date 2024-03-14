Sen. Schumer calls for Israel elections, slamming Netanyahu as ‘obstacle to peace’

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Thursday called for new elections in Israel, slamming Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s handling of the war in Gaza and calling him an “obstacle to peace.”

While the Biden administration has become increasingly critical of Netanyahu and the unfolding humanitarian crisis in Gaza, Schumer’s comments on the Senate floor make him the highest ranking U.S. official to publicly call for Netanyahu’s dismissal.

“The Netanyahu coalition no longer fits the needs of Israel after Oct. 7,” Schumer said in his speech. ”The world has changed — radically — since then, and the Israeli people are being stifled right now by a governing vision that is stuck in the past.”

Schumer said that if Netanyahu stays in power after the war, the U.S. must “play a more active role in shaping Israeli policy by using our leverage to change the present course.”