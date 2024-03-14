Gulf money stars in Daniel Craig’s push to bring Othello to the big screen

Daniel Craig is looking for money in the desert; the financiers in the desert want Bond.

It sounds like a half-baked pitch for the next 007 film. In fact, it’s the reality of the present-day film industry: The British movie star is trying to secure financing for a passion project, a version of Shakespeare’s Othello, set in an American barracks in Iraq, from Middle Eastern governments including Qatar, according to people briefed on discussions.

In the background, though, is a more tantalizing prize for the Gulf, and in particular Qatar, which has been investing heavily in the movie business and pushing Doha as a destination for Hollywood productions. Craig has secured backing for Othello from Barbara Broccoli, whose family controls the James Bond franchise that made him a star.

Regardless of who plays Bond — it likely won’t be Craig, who has said he would “rather break this glass and slash my wrists” than reprise the role — the Qatari government has expressed quiet interest in a connection to upcoming films, the people said.

The talks, which may see Craig travel to the region later this spring, involve the combination of celebrity, ego, unconventional value exchanges, and big money that have always defined Hollywood. The Othello deal leads with star power, and dangles a commercial prize in exchange for supporting Craig’s creative labor of love. Spokespeople for Craig, the studio MGM’s owner, Amazon, and the Qatari Embassy in Washington didn’t respond to inquiries about the plans.