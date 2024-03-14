Behind Biden’s opposition to US Steel-Nippon deal

U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday opposed Japanese company Nippon Steel’s $14.1 billion bid to buy U.S. Steel, a controversial deal that is already under a national security review.

“U.S. Steel has been an iconic American steel company for more than a century, and it is vital for it to remain an American steel company that is domestically owned and operated,” Biden said in a statement.

Reports that Biden was set to come out against the deal sent U.S. Steel’s stock tumbling on Wednesday. The president didn’t say whether he would block the merger.