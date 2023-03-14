The global fallout of the SVB collapse explained in three charts

Shares in Asian markets broadly fell on Tuesday amid ongoing fears of a financial fallout after Silicon Valley Bank's collapse last week, the largest U.S. bank to fail since the 2008 financial crisis.

Japan’s Nikkei index closed with a 2.19% loss, while China’s Hang Seng index recorded a 2.27% drop at close of trade. European index STOXX had lost 5.38% when trade ended Monday.

Global financial leaders have called for calm from investors as countries try to avert their own crises since U.S regulators took over SVB on Friday.

Here’s a look at where the situation stands now through three charts.