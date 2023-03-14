SVB's crash showed how closely Africa's startups are tied to Silicon Valley

Anxiety among African tech investors and founders over the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last week drew attention to African startups’ reliance on banking relations abroad and increased consideration for home-grown solutions.

As SVB’s troubles appeared to spiral late last week and through the weekend, African founders and some of their backers were starting to panic about their portfolio companies’ deposits at a bank known for catering to half of US startups’ savings and credit needs for 40 years.

As fears grew, Chipper Cash, a pan-African fintech valued at more than $1 billion, had to put out a statement assuring the market it had “only about $1m” in SVB but that it had “absolutely no impact” on its business. SVB’s investment arm led a $100 million round in Chipper in 2021.

”Only about 4 or 5 of our 100-plus companies had accounts at SVB,” Zachariah George, managing partner of Launch Africa Ventures, told Semafor Africa. His firm alerted companies in their portfolio on Thursday (March 9) to transfer money out of SVB as soon as possible, he said.

In African tech WhatsApp groups across the continent, there was also a call for calm about the relatively limited exposure to a bank with a mixed report card when it comes to African startups. In public, some investors like Future Africa’s Iyin Aboyeji spoke highly of SVB’s relationship with African tech, but others noted that African startups were less exposed because the bank had not always been welcome to opening accounts for them.

“Most startups in Africa use Brex or Mercury,” one investor who did not want to be named told Semafor Africa. But even Mercury has had a curious relationship with African startups; it restricted at least a dozen accounts last year, without notice.

Investors now say African banks offering dollar-denominated accounts could become a credible complement to banks overseas.

“It’s a perfect time to advance the Nigerian international finance center agenda,” Aboyeji told Semafor Africa, referring to a Nigerian central bank plan that would make it easier for local companies to bank in foreign currencies. Introduced in 2021, it has not taken off while similar initiatives have started in Rwanda, and Kenya.