US tanker plane crashes in Iraq, killing four

Four US crew members were killed when a tanker plane accidentally crashed in Iraq, adding to the mounting cost of the Iran war.

It is the fourth US manned aircraft lost since the Iran war began; three F-15E fighters were shot down last month in a friendly fire incident. None of the air losses came from enemy action, but Iran’s weapons are finding targets; as well as the 11 known US service members killed and around 140 wounded, 16 commercial ships have been attacked in the Persian Gulf.

Some 80 oil and gas tankers a day typically traversed the Strait of Hormuz before the war, The New York Times noted. Now, barely one or two ships can make the run.