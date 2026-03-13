Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

US tanker plane crashes in Iraq, killing four

Mar 13, 2026, 6:38am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A US KC-135 refueling jet.
Marcelo del Pozo/File Photo/Reuters

Four US crew members were killed when a tanker plane accidentally crashed in Iraq, adding to the mounting cost of the Iran war.

It is the fourth US manned aircraft lost since the Iran war began; three F-15E fighters were shot down last month in a friendly fire incident. None of the air losses came from enemy action, but Iran’s weapons are finding targets; as well as the 11 known US service members killed and around 140 wounded, 16 commercial ships have been attacked in the Persian Gulf.

Some 80 oil and gas tankers a day typically traversed the Strait of Hormuz before the war, The New York Times noted. Now, barely one or two ships can make the run.

Tom Chivers
AD