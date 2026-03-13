Tanzanian tycoon buys East Africa’s biggest media company

The sale of Nairobi-based Nation Media Group, East Africa’s largest media house, to Tanzanian business magnate Rostam Azizi has raised concerns about potential political interference with the region’s most influential news outlets.

The Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development this week sold its majority stake in Nation Media to Azizi’s Taarifa Group, ending the Aga Khan IV family’s 66-year stewardship and marking Kenya’s most significant media ownership change in decades.

Concerns center on Azizi’s ties to regional leaders and the scale of Nation Media’s operations, which employ hundreds of journalists across television, radio, and print in Kenya, Rwanda, Uganda, and Tanzania.

At stake is the group’s editorial independence — and whether its journalists will continue to report freely without fear of state pressure — as well as public trust in one of East Africa’s most influential media institutions.

AD

At a Mar. 11 press conference, Azizi pledged to uphold the company’s editorial standards. “Your legacy will be respected, your institution strengthened, and your role in shaping the future of our region valued,” he said.

Still, some observers remain wary. Former editor-in-chief Mutuma Mathiu questioned who ultimately stands behind the acquisition: “Two questions on people’s minds: Is Mr Rostam a fig leaf for other background investors? And what does the Aga Khan’s decision mean for press freedom in Kenya, East Africa, and Africa in general?”