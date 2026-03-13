Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Stock markets slump, oil closes above $100

Mar 13, 2026, 6:40am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A visitor walks past Japan’s Nikkei stock prices quotation board inside a building in Tokyo.
Issei Kato/File Photo/Reuters

Stock markets slumped and oil closed above $100 a barrel for the first time since 2022 as the war spooked investors.

The S&P 500 fell 1.5% Thursday, its worst single-day performance of the war so far, while a key European index fell 0.6%. Asian markets were hit particularly hard; a monthslong rally brutally ended in South Korea, where industry is heavily reliant on raw materials sourced from the Middle East. US gas prices rose for a 12th straight day.

The White House “significantly underestimated” Iran’s willingness to close the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported, and although Washington has pledged to start escorting tankers, it is “not ready” to do so yet, the Treasury secretary said.

A chart showing the performance of major stock indices.
Tom Chivers
AD