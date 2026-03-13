Long-lost Archimedes treatise work unearthed in France

A long-lost treatise by the great Greek mathematician Archimedes was discovered in a museum in France.

Archimedes is best known for crying “eureka” (“I have it!“) when getting out of a bath — he noticed the water levels dropped as he did so, and realized that this gave him a way of measuring an object’s density and thus checking whether the king’s crown was made of real gold.

But he is also credited with the invention of a screw water pump — still used in power plants today — and a means of approximating pi, among many other things. The treatise, a ninth-century copy of Archimedes’ work on the volume of spheres, was lost during World War I.