EU, Canada seek strength amid US threats

Mar 13, 2026, 6:41am EDT
Canada’s Carney.
Carlos Osorio/Reuters

Two of the US’ closest historical allies made moves to strengthen their positions in the face of the threats from the Trump administration.

Canada announced more than $25 billion in defense and infrastructure projects in the Arctic following US President Donald Trump’s threats of annexing territory there. Canada’s leader — who has called on middle powers to work together to resist the domination of hegemons — said Ottawa was taking “responsibility for defending our sovereignty.

Elsewhere, the EU’s chief diplomat called for greater unity among bloc members in the face of what she said were Trump’s efforts to sow disunity. “The US has been very clear that they want to divide Europe. They don’t like the European Union,” Kaja Kallas said.

A chart showing European respondents’ views on Donald Trump.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
