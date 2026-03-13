Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

DR Congo opens first gold refining facility

Mar 13, 2026, 6:49am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A worker is seen at an ore processing facility at the Kibali gold mine.
Hereward Holland/Reuters

The Democratic Republic of Congo opened its first gold refining facility, joining other African nations seeking to capture more of the mining supply chain.

Several regional nations have recently become key targets in a great power competition between the US and China for greater control of the continent’s resources. Some are fearful, however, that an old pattern of extraction without development may be settling in.

In response, governments across the continent have courted foreign investment to help build their manufacturing base, including for mineral and metal refining.

Africa will only “win” if it can build the “regional infrastructure and value chains that turn mineral wealth into shared prosperity,” a UN official argued in The Africa Report.

A chart showing manufacturing as a share of GDP for several regions.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD