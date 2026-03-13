Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Canada, Mexico defend trilateral trade agreement with US

Mar 13, 2026, 6:44am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The leaders of Canada, Mexico and the US.
Mandel Ngan/File Photo/Reuters

Canada and Mexico defended their trilateral trade agreement with the US following Washington’s threats to withdraw from the $2 trillion pact.

The world’s biggest economy is the main market for Canadian and Mexican exports, though Washington’s repeated criticism of the USMCA pact has pushed Ottawa and Mexico City to seek trade allies elsewhere. But experts say that, because their economies are so deeply integrated with the US’, a pivot will be difficult; Mexico’s share of exports to the US actually rose last year.

Canada and Mexico have sought to assuage Washington’s worries — including that they are becoming back doors for Chinese goods — amid a review of the pact, though Ottawa’s ambassador to the US admitted significant “headwinds” remain.

A chart showing the share of Canada and Mexico’s trade with the US.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
AD