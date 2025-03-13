Events Newsletters
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Newsletters
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Women to benefit from huge wealth transfer in coming decades

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Mar 13, 2025, 7:22am EDT
North America
Pexels/Creative Commons
PostEmailWhatsapp
Title icon

The News

Women will benefit from a huge wealth transfer in the coming decades, new research showed.

An estimated $124 trillion is set to be handed over to family members by 2048, roughly 80% of which is estimated to go to women, either because they are the surviving spouse or because they are the child of a person who died. As a result, women will control around two-thirds of all private wealth in the US by 2030, according to a McKinsey estimate.

That could drive growth in women’s sports, refashion the travel industry, and narrow long-term gaps in health care provision, Bank of America said in a recent report. “Women will soon control more money than ever before,” the bank’s economists wrote.

A chart showing percentage to gender parity based on women’s economic participation and opportunity, select countries.

AD
AD