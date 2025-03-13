Why three senators may leave Washington to run for governor

As Michael Bennet weighs whether to run for governor, his fellow Colorado Democratic senator is offering some advice.

“He could win,” John Hickenlooper told Semafor, and “could be a great” chief executive of their state. Hickenlooper has also warned Bennet that being a governor is “more granular” than being a senator, and that “I think he might be bored.”

Hickenlooper speaks from experience, having served two terms in the job Bennet is now considering a bid for. And Bennet might not be alone if he decides to leave Congress to seek his home state’s governorship.

Two Republican senators, Tommy Tuberville of Alabama and Marsha Blackburn of Tennessee, are also eyeing gubernatorial campaigns in 2026 — Blackburn appears ready to launch her campaign any day now. After former Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., gave up a safe seat last year to run for governor, the long-running governor-to-Senate pipeline may be starting to reverse.

It’s a reasonable time for senators to reassess their power, with Trump strong-arming Congress in his second term as the ideological middle of both parties shrinks. Governors, by contrast, deal with constituents’ daily lives in a way that can feel more gratifying than the Senate’s arcane fights over legislative process.

In evaluating whether to leave the Senate, Braun reasoned it would take too long to accomplish the big things he wanted to do. Asked this week which job is superior, an aide to the governor said Braun “certainly likes this one better.”

As for his future plans, the third-term Bennet would only say he’s “thinking about where I can be the most help to Colorado and make the biggest difference for Colorado.”

Congress is also objectively harder to navigate from the party out of power, a condition Bennet is now looking at for at least two years, and maybe more; both Tuberville and Blackburn exited minority-party status just weeks ago.

Tuberville was candid about his experience in the Senate so far.

“I was sick of the first four years,” Tuberville told Semafor. He said being in the majority is a “lot better” and said “wherever I can help people in Alabama the most is what I’m going to do. I could go either way.”

While none of the three have made official decisions yet, Blackburn sounds the closest to jumping in.

“I’m finalizing my plans to run for governor and will be the strongest conservative candidate in the race,” Blackburn told Semafor. “This is our time to prove what conservative leadership can do as power for education, regulation, healthcare and benefits return to the states. This is the time for Tennessee to be America’s conservative leader.”

Even if the trio leaves the Senate for governorships, the trend will still cut against them. A dozen former governors are serving in the Senate, with just three former senators serving as governor. Two of them lost Senate seats before winning governorships.