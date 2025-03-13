Taiwan president ramps up effort to counter ‘Chinese influence’

Taiwan’s President Lai Ching-te on Thursday announced plans to restore the island’s military courts in order to counter what he described as China’s “influence campaigns and manipulation.”

Lai accused Beijing of trying to “absorb” Taiwan — China has long viewed the island as a breakaway province that it will eventually subsume. Taiwan’s intelligence agency has said three times as many people were charged with spying for China in 2024 than in 2021; immigration authorities said Wednesday a Chinese resident would be expelled from Taiwan after advocating for unification with Beijing on TikTok.

“It is time for us to take preventative measures, strengthen our democratic resilience and national security, and protect freedom, democracy and [the] way of life we cherish,” Lai said.

The courts are part of a package of measures designed to counter Beijing, including stricter rules on residency applications by Chinese citizens. It’s unlikely that they will pass, however: Lai’s Democratic Party lost its parliamentary majority last year, and the idea of peacetime military courts is controversial in Taiwan: The island was ruled by martial law for nearly four decades — a period known as the “White Terror” — until 1987.