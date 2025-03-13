Major parties reject South Africa budget leaving uncertain path ahead

South Africa’s revised budget was rejected by major political parties, leaving the government facing an unclear path ahead.

The budget had been delayed by several weeks, an unprecedented move driven by disputes between the coalition government’s two biggest parties, and continued disagreement — even after a controversial VAT hike was reduced — has led to suggestions the government might collapse. “South Africa has entered unchartered waters,” the BBC wrote.

The domestic turmoil comes as South Africa faces external pressures including an aid freeze by Washington, while a vital free trade deal with the US is also under threat. In a sign of the fraying ties, Pretoria’s ambassador to the US is struggling to secure crucial meetings in Washington, Semafor Africa reported.