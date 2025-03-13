Events Newsletters
Struggling Intel names outsider as new CEO

Prashant Rao
Prashant Rao
Mar 13, 2025, 7:30am EDT
The Intel logo
Dado Ruvic/Reuters
The News

Intel named an outsider as its next chief executive, hoping to revive the iconic American firm as it struggles with falling sales and a failure to crack the artificial intelligence market.

Lip-Bu Tan — the firm’s fourth CEO in seven years — previously headed a chip-design software business and is a former Intel board member.

The company’s shares soared on news of Tan’s appointment, though it was not clear if he would revamp its strategy: His predecessor sought to compete with Taiwanese giant TSMC, which is reportedly interested in launching a joint venture to take over Intel’s factories.

Tan is stepping into “the toughest gig in US tech,” a Bloomberg columnist warned, describing his selection as Intel’s “last throw of the dice.”

A chart comparing Intel share prices with a benchmark index
