Europe pushes to unite West over Ukraine

European leaders launched a fresh effort Thursday to unite the West amid a US-brokered push for a ceasefire in the Ukraine war.

G7 foreign ministers were set to meet in Quebec and NATO’s secretary general was due to hold talks with US President Donald Trump, who has presided over wild policy whipsaws, swerving between calling Ukraine’s leader a dictator and throwing him out of the White House to then patching up relations and agreeing a truce proposal.

It came as US officials arrived Thursday in Russia to discuss the Kyiv-backed proposal for a 30-day ceasefire.

Much now depends on how Moscow responds: An influential Russian think tank recently laid out a hard-line position with “maximalist demands,” The Washington Post reported, and even if a ceasefire were agreed, vexing questions are likely to make a lasting peace unlikely, the Financial Times warned.