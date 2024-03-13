Parents are pulling children from swimming and piano lessons in China

Chinese parents are pulling their children from once-integral extracurricular activities like piano classes and swimming lessons as wages remain stagnant and economic woes shake the middle class.

At least 30% of piano schools had closed by the end of 2022, and the number is expected to increase, ThinkChina reported. But a government policy that cracked down on after-school classes in an effort to lessen homework has also led to the decline of extracurricular lessons. Schools have been ordered to stay open late, so working parents who had previously opted for after-school lessons to keep children occupied can now simply leave them at school.

However, a new generation of young adults are now seeking new opportunities to enrich their lives outside the mundane work hours, keeping the market for private classes alive.