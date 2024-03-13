UK to ban foreign governments from owning newspapers

The U.K. on Wednesday said it would ban foreign governments from owning newspapers and magazines in the country, fueling an international debate about overseas influence on both traditional media and social platforms such as TikTok.

The decision follows concern over the proposed takeover of The Telegraph newspaper and The Spectator magazine by a United Arab Emirates-linked firm backed by Emirati Vice President Sheikh Mansour.

Members of the ruling Conservative Party — who have a close relationship with The Telegraph and The Spectator, both right-leaning outlets — had expressed fear the deal would jeopardize editorial independence.

Culture minister Lord Stephen Parkinson said the law would not extend to broadcast media, but added that the bill’s target is specifically “foreign state ownership,” which would exclude overseas companies like Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp from operating newspapers in the U.K.

Redbird IMI — the Emirati entity seeking to buy The Telegraph and The Spectator — said it was “extremely disappointed” by the move, adding that its desire to buy the newspapers was simply prompted by a belief that the U.K.’s media sector was “worthy of further investment.”

“As with each of our deals, we have been clear that the acquisition of The Telegraph and The Spectator has been a fully commercial undertaking,” Redbird said.

Across the globe, more governments are considering bans on foreign firms operating media operations within their borders, including a proposed bill in the U.S. that would force TikTok to divest from its Chinese parent company ByteDance.