Putin warns that Russia is prepared to use nuclear weapons if threatened

Russian President Vladimir Putin issued a stark warning Wednesday, saying that Moscow is prepared for a nuclear war if there is a threat to Russia’s sovereignty or independence.

However, when asked if he has considered using nuclear weapons on the battlefield in Ukraine, he responded that “there has never been such a need.”

“From a military-technical point of view, we are, of course, ready,” Putin told state media outlets in a television interview. “I don’t think that here everything is rushing to it [nuclear confrontation], but we are ready for this.”

The Russian president also said that the U.S. sending troops to Russia or Ukraine — which the Biden administration has stressed it does not plan to do — would significantly escalate the conflict.