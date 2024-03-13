Nigerians raid food warehouses as inflation soars

Unrest and looting has spread across parts of Nigeria as sky-high prices from the country’s inflation crisis have led to millions of people being unable to access affordable food. Police have been deployed to protect grain stores, some of which have been emptied as residents scramble to find food.

The nation’s inflation rate has soared, and the cost of living has skyrocketed following President Bola Tinubu’s decision last summer to cancel a fuel subsidy that Nigeria relied on.