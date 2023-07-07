How the West can forestall green OPECs

The thinking behind mineral-rich countries seeking to join together is understandable: The world must electrify its economy and wean itself off fossil fuels as part of the energy transition, and minerals are crucial for this process, underpinning the construction of wind turbines, batteries for electric cars, and all manner of other crucial goods. Countries abundant in them want to take advantage and garner as much wealth as possible from their natural resources.

And indeed, countries around the world — in Latin America’s “lithium triangle” where that metal is abundant, Indonesia, which is rich in nickel, and elsewhere — have suggested forming producer groupings in the model of OPEC to control supply and thus have greater sway over the international prices of their raw materials.

Yet the broader downsides — at least to the rest of the world — of such an approach are huge. OPEC enjoys considerable influence over oil markets, but its members are routinely criticized for claiming to be balancing supply and demand while in fact prioritizing their own domestic budgets and exacting a significant cost from the global economy.

Dhawan’s suggestion — while being beneficial to his organization’s member companies by undercutting such power — has a lot going for it. The MSP already includes both major producers such as Australia and Canada, as well as consumers, but is mostly made up of rich Western countries. India was inducted into the group last month, and an array of African countries — Angola, Botswana, the Democratic Republic of Congo, South Africa, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia — attended an MSP meeting in New York City in February, though none are full members.

In his telling, clubbing both groups together would also help promote mineral recyclability. Unlike fossil fuels, minerals and metals can be reused and recycled, which offers both long-term potential for their sustainability, as well as long-term fears that consumer countries could build up stockpiles and then cut producers off. That latter scenario, he worried, would leave mineral-rich developing countries thinking, “After telling us that we can’t exploit our coal reserves … now you’re not even gonna buy our battery metals because you found a way to circulate these in your economy.”