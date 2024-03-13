Don Lemon’s deal with Elon Musk collapses over interview

Elon Musk and Don Lemon are escalating towards what could be a bitter contract dispute after X’s owner abruptly terminated its agreement to broadcast a show hosted by Lemon — but Lemon does not have a signed contract.

This week, the former CNN anchor sat down with Musk at SpaceX’s office in Austin, Texas for what should have been his first interview as a host on the social media platform, which recruited him to help build out its exclusive video offerings.

But the billionaire businessman was displeased with the exchange. Lemon reportedly asked Musk questions about the 2024 presidential elections, and Musk’s reported drug use. Following the interview, Musk promptly texted power agent Jay Sures, who represents Lemon, with the words “contract is canceled.”

The abrupt termination of the deal could plunge the two sides into a legal battle over whether X is still obligated to pay Lemon for his brief stint at the company.

Two people familiar with the terms of the deal told Semafor that Lemon had not technically inked a contract with X, arguing that the social media company does not need to pay the former cable news host. Worse, one person familiar with the deal told Semafor, Lemon had not signed the contract for weeks.