China’s Xi set for virtual meeting with Zelenskyy after Putin visit: Report

Xi’s trip to Russia comes at a time when China is increasingly asserting its diplomatic clout. Last week Beijing brokered a breakthrough in a dispute between arch-rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia, with the latter two countries agreeing to re-establish diplomatic ties broken in 2016.

In a recent speech Xi said China should promote “global security initiatives” and “actively participate” in reforming global governance.

On the anniversary of his country’s full-scale invasion, Zelenskyy said that he hoped to meet Xi, adding that China has historically respected Ukraine’s borders and sovereignty.

Last month, China put forward a 12-point peace plan, urging respect for the “sovereignty of all countries” and gradual de-escalation aimed at a “comprehensive ceasefire.” Western leaders, however, have remained skeptical about the proposal and fear Xi’s government may aid Russia in the conflict.