US, UK, Australia reveal nuclear-powered submarine plans under historic AUKUS agreement

President Biden, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese are unveiling a plan to deliver a new fleet of conventionally-armed, nuclear-powered submarines by the 2040s, part of an effort to counter China’s military might in the Pacific.

The multi-step plan was described by senior Biden administration officials and lays out the forthcoming phases of the trilateral security pact known as AUKUS. The ultimate result will be a new class of submarine known as SSN-AUKUS that will fuse British design with U.S. technology, one senior administration official said on a call with reporters. The submarines will be built by both the U.K. and Australia beginning in the late 2030s and early 2040s, respectively.

In the meantime, the U.S. and U.K. will begin rotating submarines in Australia as early as 2027, the official said, and Australian sailors will embed with U.S. and U.K. forces for training purposes. Australia will also purchase between three and five Virginia-class submarines from the U.S. in early 2030 in order to close capability gaps.

“For more than a century, our three nations have stood shoulder to shoulder, along with other allies and partners, to help sustain peace, stability, and prosperity around the world, including in the Indo-Pacific,” the leaders said in a joint statement Monday afternoon. “We believe in a world that protects freedom and respects human rights, the rule of law, the independence of sovereign states, and the rules-based international order.”

“The steps we are announcing today will help us to advance these mutually beneficial objectives in the decades to come,” they added.