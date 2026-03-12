US solar installations fall as Trump policies hit sector

US solar capacity installations fell 14% in 2025 compared with the previous year, a new report found, as the Trump administration’s rollback of solar tax credits began hitting the sector.

A combination of tariffs, scrapped subsidies, and a White House energy agenda built around fossil fuels and nuclear power drove utility-scale solar down 16% and community solar down 25%, according to a Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie study.

Still, solar remained the largest source of new electricity added to the grid, kept alive by its appealing economics and a rising urgency to meet demand from energy-hungry data centers. “It’s clear that solar will ⁠continue to ​be the dominant source of new power capacity ​in the US even as gas generation continues to grow,” the report’s authors wrote.