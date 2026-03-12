Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Energy newsletter icon
From Semafor Energy
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

US solar installations fall as Trump policies hit sector

Mar 12, 2026, 8:15am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
An aerial view shows rows of solar panels at a solar farm in Anson, Texas.
Daniel Cole/Reuters

US solar capacity installations fell 14% in 2025 compared with the previous year, a new report found, as the Trump administration’s rollback of solar tax credits began hitting the sector.

A combination of tariffs, scrapped subsidies, and a White House energy agenda built around fossil fuels and nuclear power drove utility-scale solar down 16% and community solar down 25%, according to a Solar Energy Industries Association and Wood Mackenzie study.

Still, solar remained the largest source of new electricity added to the grid, kept alive by its appealing economics and a rising urgency to meet demand from energy-hungry data centers. “It’s clear that solar will ⁠continue to ​be the dominant source of new power capacity ​in the US even as gas generation continues to grow,” the report’s authors wrote.

Natasha Bracken
AD