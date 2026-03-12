Trump’s voting bill fixation strains Republicans to the breaking point

The Republican Congress is consumed by a daunting, nearly impossible task: Satisfying President Donald Trump’s desire for new federal voter ID legislation.

Trump’s top priority is causing painful divisions among congressional Republicans, slowing down the bipartisan housing bill that could give him a cost-of-living victory to tout. He’s also heaping pressure on Senate Majority Leader John Thune to deliver, whether by killing the filibuster or forcing Democrats to hold the Senate floor for months with a “talking” filibuster.

GOP senators and aides described disarray behind the scenes this week as the party agonizes over how to take up the voter ID and citizenship bill next week while keeping Trump happy. Republicans have a major math problem: Of their 53 senators, at least four are opposed to the talking filibuster, and even more oppose killing the filibuster.

Passing the voter ID bill the normal way would require 60 votes to break a Democratic filibuster, and there’s zero evidence that strategy will work either.

Thune’s “worked at it hard, but he understands the math. I mean, you don’t have to be a rocket scientist: right now just listening to four or five people [in the Senate GOP], we don’t have the votes,” Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., told Semafor.

“We need to try everything we possibly can. And after we’ve exhausted everything, just figure out we need to bust the filibuster.”

Part of Republicans’ quandary is that, as much as most want to please Trump, they have different views about how to do that. Tuberville and his allies on the right want to vote on killing the Senate’s 60-vote requirement on legislation as soon as next week, worrying that Democrats would do the same whenever they take power — a highly debatable claim.

Other conservatives, like Utah Sen. Mike Lee, want to force Democrats to literally speak until they can’t anymore. That would require GOP unity, and even huge proponents of the voting bill say that strategy lacks the support to move forward.

As Trump demands success, under current circumstances the bill is almost certainly going to fail. Thune’s job is figuring out how to drive home that Republicans are trying, even if they can’t succeed.

As he put it on Thursday: “I can’t guarantee an outcome on this legislation, but I can guarantee that we are going to put Democrats on the record.”

Asked for comment, the White House pointed to Trump’s comments on Wednesday that Thune “has gotta be a leader ... it’s the most popular bill I’ve ever seen put before Congress.”

Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, told Semafor that Thune is “soliciting input from everyone, which is very difficult, because the conference has a wide variety of views on how to proceed — even if we’re united in our view that we want to make sure the voting system is fair.

“My concern has been that we not use it as a vehicle to repeal the filibuster rules,” she added.

Collins also warned that, while she supports the measure in its current form, she would have bigger qualms about potential additions that Trump’s aides have discussed: “[I]t is a mistake, in my judgment, to expand the bill to include any kinds of restrictions on state’s abilities to set the rules for absentee ballots.”

Another Republican senator told Semafor about worries surrounding Trump’s push to curtail mail-in voting: “That would disenfranchise a lot of our elderly. A lot of Republicans use mail-in ballots.”

“I don’t think they have all the right people in writing the bill. They should have involved people that have actually worked in elections before,” this GOP senator said. “Some of the issues need to be resolved before we move forward with it. But the public’s demanding it.”