Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Rate of global warming accelerating as air pollution falls

Mar 12, 2026, 6:58am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
People sit near the BW Tatiana, a liquefied natural gas storage and regasification ship.
Jose Cabezas/Reuters

The rate of global warming may be speeding up, mainly due to a reduction in air pollution, and its impacts are being felt both in hot countries and cold.

Analysis suggested the Earth is warming at 0.35°C (0.2°F) per decade, up from around 0.2°C in the 1970s. Some scientists dispute the precise number, but told Nature that there had certainly been an acceleration.

The perhaps ironic primary cause is regulations on international shipping reducing pollutant particles, which reflected sunlight into space.

The number of days per year worldwide that are too hot to engage in ordinary activities has doubled since 1950, separate research found, while Arctic sea ice is at its lowest level on record.

A chart showing average global surface temperatures by year.
Tom Chivers
AD