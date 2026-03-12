Events Email Briefings
LatAm oil exporters boosted by Strait of Hormuz closure

Mar 12, 2026, 6:57am EDT
A view of factories in the heavily-industrialized Brazilian city of Cubatao.
Caetano Barreira/Reuters

The war in Iran is lifting the fortunes of oil producers in Latin America who aren’t vulnerable to the Strait of Hormuz closure.

Net energy exporters such as Argentina, Brazil, and Guyana stand to benefit from rising oil and gas prices, and a recent Goldman Sachs report suggesting that persistently higher prices could translate to regional economic growth.

Agricultural exporters including Argentina and Uruguay could be boosted as well as the price of foodstuffs increase globally, while investment in Latin America could further drive a hard currency windfall. However, energy importers like Chile and Mexico may see inflation tick up, which could fuel social unrest and force governments to expand subsidies.

A chart showing the net trade of energy as a share of energy use in select Latin American countries.
Jeronimo Gonzalez
