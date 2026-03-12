Events Email Briefings
Exclusive / How the Senate will take up the voter ID bill

Burgess Everett
Burgess Everett
Congressional Bureau Chief
Mar 12, 2026, 5:03am EDT
John Thune
Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

Senate Republicans are leaning toward bringing their voting bill requiring ID and proof of citizenship to the Senate floor by taking up the House-passed SAVE America Act — without a talking filibuster.

Because it’s a “message” from the House, that would require only 50 votes to get on the floor, and 60 to eventually end debate.

That’s the most popular option to get the bill on the floor among Republicans who oppose using the talking filibuster, like Sen. John Curtis, R-Utah.

“My preference is to bring up the House version and then let us offer amendments to that,” Curtis told Semafor.

Another option would be to set up an initial 60-vote vote on the bill to open debate, but that would lead to a quick failure.

Senate Majority Leader John Thune’s been quizzing his members on which strategy to pursue, Republicans said.

